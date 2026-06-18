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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
“A key finding that we weren’t even meaning to test is that having access to this AI tutor isn’t the same as using it.” That was the lead author of a study that compared two groups of students: those who were assigned to work independently with an AI literacy tutor and those who had a specially trained person to help them work with the AI tutor. As National Editor Erica Meltzer reports, the results were unexpected.
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Around Chalkbeat
Research on AI tutoring ran into a problem: Most students wouldn’t use it
Stanford researchers wanted to know if human guides could improve student engagement with AI tutors. “We never really got close enough to the dosage needed to find out.”
What We’re Reading
DPS fires teacher accused of making female students kiss during class skits, Denver Post (Paywall)
Broadway, babies! Two Colorado high school actors take their dreams to New York, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)