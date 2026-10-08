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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

I got a text the other day from an unknown number. But I knew exactly what it was when I opened it: It was trying to explain why one of the candidates running for school board in my district is the best choice.

As my colleague Mila and I reported earlier this week, special interests have been spending a lot of money on buying mailers or texts that end up on your doorstep or in your phone, telling you who you should vote for — or who you should avoid.

But the text I received missed some important context, and the only reason I know that is because I cover CPS for a living.

So that leads me to an ask: I’m curious what campaign material you’ve been getting. What do the texts, mailers, and ads that pop up on YouTube actually say? How accurate are they about the candidates they’re supporting or attacking? Please send us photos, screenshots, or videos of what you’re getting, and it could help us for a potential future story. (We won’t publish your name without your explicit permission.)

On another note, I’m co-moderating a forum on Oct. 14 for the candidates who are running for Chicago school board president. If you’ve been paying any attention, you know that this is becoming a hairy race with a lot at stake. You don’t want to miss this free event, especially if you’re a South Sider. Here’s more information, and you can register here.