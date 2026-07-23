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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The first day of school in Colorado is approaching, which means families are starting to peek at back-to-school supply lists. Today’s top story features a list of events where students can get free backpacks, haircuts, vaccines, and more.
Do you know of an event that’s not on our list? Email us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Free school supplies, backpacks, and haircuts: 2026 back-to-school events in the Denver metro area
School districts and community organizations are hosting July and August events to offer free backpacks, haircuts, vaccines, and other resources to get families ready for school.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools could take another crack at overhauling its middle management
Conversations about the school district’s middle management structure have persisted, even after CEO Macquline King shelved a proposal to change it.
Pennsylvania’s largest cyber charter school expands real estate footprint in Philadelphia
Commonwealth Charter Academy wants the new building to help students complete state testing, attend tutoring, meet with counselors, and go on field trips.
At NYC’s first all-virtual high school, this award-winning teacher knows it’s not ‘one-size-fits-all’
Virtual Innovators Academy teacher Jude Julien talks about teaching at a fully online school, his work with justice-involved youth, and what he plans to do with his $20,000 award money.
What We’re Reading
Phil Weiser names Lesley Dahlkemper, a former education reporter, as his running mate, Colorado Public Radio
Fallout from student column sparks press freedom scrutiny in Grand Junction, Colorado Newsline
District 51 leaders, educators rally behind Prop NN to bolster school funding, Grand Junction Daily Sentinel