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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with a roundup of our top stories, including an update from Decatur schools on school start and end times. Probably no other topic inspires discourse like this one, because start and end times affect sleep, sports, and work schedules for busy students and their families. Add in the factor of Indiana’s time zones, and the math of funding and planning transportation, and you have quite the puzzle for districts to solve.
Take a look at the schedules at Decatur — and why the district opted to make the change — and then send us your comments and questions to [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Why this Indianapolis-area district is changing the start and end times for school days
Changing the start and end times for the school day in Decatur Township has multiple benefits for students. But it also allows the district to save money at a time when schools are facing financial challenges.
You’re invited: Hear about the changes for schools this election and what they mean for students
Join Chalkbeat Indiana and the Indiana Historical Society on July 8 for a discussion about election changes affecting schools and ask: What’s at stake for students and families?
Around Chalkbeat
Knicks ticker-tape parade is on a school day — and conflicts with Regents exams. Some families are angry.
New York’s ticker-tape celebration of the Knicks’ historic NBA championship win is causing outrage among some parents and students because it conflicts with school and Regents exams.
District says 61 boys the Trump administration found on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, managers
The federal education department said it found 61 boys on girls’ sports rosters in Jeffco Public Schools. The district says the boys weren’t competitors.
In this fall’s Chicago school board elections, many voters may only have one candidate to choose from
The pro-school choice organization Urban Center is behind challenges to allies of the mayor or the Chicago Teachers Union.
What We’re Reading
The biggest expansion of federal scholarship money in 50 years is at hand — and almost nobody is ready for it, Hechinger Report