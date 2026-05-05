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Good morning. It’s Amy with Chalkbeat New York.
An audit from the state comptroller reveals major concerns about student data privacy. The findings come at a critical moment for city schools: The Education Department’s recently released AI framework could potentially open the floodgates to schools using more tech in day-to-day operations from lesson planning to translating materials for bilingual learners.
Local News
State audit slams NYC schools for lack of student data privacy oversight
NYC schools don’t have a clear understanding of what student data they collect or who can access it, according to a state comptroller audit. It raises concerns as more third-party platforms — including AI tools — are introduced.
Around Chalkbeat
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
Pennsylvania overhauled its graduation requirements. Are graduating high schoolers any better off?
Philadelphia’s high schoolers are increasingly graduating without passing state exams. RSVP to learn more at Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s virtual event on May 12, 4-5 p.m. EST.
What We’re Reading
Did School Cellphone Bans Work? New Study Finds Mixed Results., The New York Times
Tech in Classrooms: How Much Is Too Much?, Midwood Argus (Midwood High School newspaper)
New policies raise questions about AI’s role in education, The Classic (Townsend Harris High School newspaper)
Building Briefly Evacuated During SATs, The Domino (Richmond Hill High School newspaper)
Thumbnail image by Getty Images.