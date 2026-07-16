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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today about the district’s proposed budget, which officials finally revealed yesterday.

I think it’s safe to say that no one, including CPS, is satisfied.

The plan is just under $10 billion and includes a variety of measures to close a massive budget deficit, including five furlough days for all staff and cutting off spending after January. Officials hope to avoid these cuts by getting more money from the city or state.

Educator unions are upset, board members are grappling with what to do, and fiscal hawks say the district is making the right — albeit difficult — choices.

“This process is painful for everyone all the way around,” schools chief Macquline King told reporters yesterday.