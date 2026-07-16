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Good morning. Reema Amin here with our top story today about the district’s proposed budget, which officials finally revealed yesterday.
I think it’s safe to say that no one, including CPS, is satisfied.
The plan is just under $10 billion and includes a variety of measures to close a massive budget deficit, including five furlough days for all staff and cutting off spending after January. Officials hope to avoid these cuts by getting more money from the city or state.
Educator unions are upset, board members are grappling with what to do, and fiscal hawks say the district is making the right — albeit difficult — choices.
“This process is painful for everyone all the way around,” schools chief Macquline King told reporters yesterday.
How are you feeling about this budget proposal? How is your school dealing with the belt-tightening? Reply to this email and let us know.
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Local News
Chicago Public Schools releases $9.88 billion 2026-27 budget amid deepening financial strain
Chicago Public Schools released its budget for the coming school year Wednesday after wrestling for months with how to address a massive deficit. The schools board is poised to vote on the blueprint later this month.
Five Chicago school board candidates removed from ballot in upcoming election
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled to end the candidacy of five school board nominees and to maintain the candidacy of five others. Several other cases still await decisions.
CTU endorses 15 school board candidates, throwing weight behind incumbents, mayoral picks
The politically powerful Chicago Teachers Union announced its slate of endorsements for the city’s first fully elected school board Monday. It’s unclear how much their endorsement matters: the union has less campaign cash than other entities, but its tens of thousands of members can help get out the vote.
Around Chalkbeat
15 candidates for 5 seats: See who’s running for school board at IPS and other Indianapolis area districts
Fifteen candidates are running for IPS school board during a key year for the district. This is the first year candidates can include a party affiliation on the ballot, and most Marion County candidates listed one.
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
The high cost of low pay: How NYC’s paraprofessional shortage leaves students with disabilities stranded
A massive shortage of NYC paraprofessionals has left some students with disabilities unable to get to school. While parents fight for answers, paras fight for a wage hike.
What We’re Reading
Cook County will ‘explore’ making Chicago Public Schools eligible for late property tax loan, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)