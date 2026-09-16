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Hello from Erica on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Today’s big story looks at what happens to students who seem like they’re doing well until they lose funding for support they still need. Keep reading for that, plus what parents really think about tech in the classroom, the public lobbying over the education tax credit, and the future of universal enrollment.
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The Big Story
What happens to students who speak English too well — and yet not quite well enough?
Advocates in Michigan are pushing the state to correct a longstanding problem that leaves some English learner students poorly served when they’re on the cusp of success. The state is nearly alone in not providing districts with extra money for students who still qualify for support in developing their English language skills but score near the top of the range on WIDA, the main standardized test used to assess proficiency.
These students often have strong conversational English skills, but they might still need help developing academic vocabulary for advanced courses or reading denser, more complicated texts. Federal law entitles them to that support, but districts do not receive extra state funding to provide it. An estimated 24,000 Michigan students fall into this gap.
One such student described his experience to Chalkbeat. An immigrant from Cuba, his English skills were well ahead of those of his peers in his English language development program, so he moved to general education classes. But once there, he struggled academically without the 150 minutes a week of English language instruction he was supposed to receive. He ended up moving back to English language development classes but was bored as his classmates worked through simple phrases.
This problem plays out even in states with seemingly appropriate funding systems. The 74 recently reported on accusations that a large suburban district in Colorado kept students in English language development classes far longer than necessary to continue getting state and federal money for them. (The district denies the allegations.)
Advocates for multilingual learners say these traps prevent students from realizing their full potential and block them from electives and career and technical courses that would allow them to explore their interests.
More National News
Parent views on technology in the classroom are complicated. As a screen-free movement gains speed, polling suggests that a majority of parents want their children to have access to digital learning tools and devices. They also worry about excessive screen time and unsupervised access.
Teachers unions and other groups are pressuring New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to reverse course on the federal tax-credit scholarship. Hochul indicated earlier this year that she would opt in, becoming the second Democratic governor to make that pledge, but she has held off on making it official. With rules governing how the program will operate expected later this month, opponents hope they can change her mind.
The evidence behind high-dosage tutoring is mixed because it’s hard to do right. High-dosage tutoring attracted near-universal support in the aftermath of the pandemic, but the more schools expanded it, the less impressive the results were. That’s because large-scale programs often struggled to find enough tutors and get students to participate. In other words, the tutoring was not actually high-dosage. Researchers say intensive tutoring can still help students who need it most, though schools need to be realistic about what it takes to make these programs work.
Local Stories to Watch
New York City cut off student access to YouTube on school-issued devices. Leaders in the nation’s largest school system said they were responding to growing parent concerns about what children do online. There is an exception for YouTube videos that teachers share as part of a lesson. The decision comes amid broader tech restrictions in New York City schools that have drawn praise and criticism.
Indianapolis Public Schools is withdrawing from a universal enrollment system. Enroll Indy gave families access to district and charter schools through one platform. Education reformers have typically promoted these one-stop-shops as an easy way for parents to exercise choice within a broader public school system. The move comes as the elected school board is losing power to a mayor-appointed board with strong ties to the charter sector — and it may not be entirely legal.
Tennessee lawmakers have set up a Children’s Digital Protection Fund to distribute money from a landmark settlement with Meta. A state lawmaker who is also a school district technology director called it a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to support mental health and online safety. But it’s not clear yet how much money will go into the fund or how it will be spent. In a chaotic budget process, the money risks becoming a grab bag for legislators with competing priorities.
Did You Know?
3.79 out of 1,000
That’s how many Philadelphia students attending alternative schools were shot last school year. That’s more than 10 times the rate among students attending traditional public schools and brick-and-mortar charter schools.
Students attending cyber charters, meanwhile, were more than twice as likely to be shot as traditional public school students.
The school district is analyzing these numbers to better understand which young people are being shot, where, and under what circumstances as part of a broader effort to reduce gun violence.