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Hello from Erica on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Today’s big story looks at what happens to students who seem like they’re doing well until they lose funding for support they still need . Keep reading for that, plus what parents really think about tech in the classroom, the public lobbying over the education tax credit, and the future of universal enrollment.

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The Big Story

English Language Development teacher Christina Rick, left, provides individual instruction to English learners and some of their peers in a biology class at Troy High School. (Caria Taylor for Chalkbeat)

What happens to students who speak English too well — and yet not quite well enough?

Advocates in Michigan are pushing the state to correct a longstanding problem that leaves some English learner students poorly served when they’re on the cusp of success. The state is nearly alone in not providing districts with extra money for students who still qualify for support in developing their English language skills but score near the top of the range on WIDA, the main standardized test used to assess proficiency.

These students often have strong conversational English skills, but they might still need help developing academic vocabulary for advanced courses or reading denser, more complicated texts. Federal law entitles them to that support, but districts do not receive extra state funding to provide it. An estimated 24,000 Michigan students fall into this gap.

One such student described his experience to Chalkbeat. An immigrant from Cuba, his English skills were well ahead of those of his peers in his English language development program, so he moved to general education classes. But once there, he struggled academically without the 150 minutes a week of English language instruction he was supposed to receive. He ended up moving back to English language development classes but was bored as his classmates worked through simple phrases.

This problem plays out even in states with seemingly appropriate funding systems. The 74 recently reported on accusations that a large suburban district in Colorado kept students in English language development classes far longer than necessary to continue getting state and federal money for them. (The district denies the allegations.)