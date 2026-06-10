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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
In the months after Hamas’s October 7 attack and Israel’s subsequent bombardment of Gaza, tensions flared across New York City schools — and nowhere more acutely than Hillcrest High School in Queens, where students led a raucous protest through the halls after a teacher posted her support of Israel on social media. After the attention faded, educators at the school, with the support of several outside organizations, began the hard work of helping students identify and work through their biases.
Years later, that work is starting to bear fruit. “I’d say that I used to think in a way that was more based on prejudice,” one Hillcrest student said. But after nine months in a fellowship sponsored by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation and the New Visions High School District, he believes he gained “a sense of deeper empathy.” Today’s top story has more on the fellowship.
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Local News
An NYC student was ashamed of his antisemitic thoughts. This fellowship helped him resist prejudice.
Roughly 40% of NYC students report witnessing bullying based on race, ethnicity, religion, or immigration status. This program hopes to build empathy and combat discrimination.
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What We’re Reading
Slow down AI rollout in NYC public schools, majority of City Council says, New York Daily News