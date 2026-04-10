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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The city’s new program providing free bus service for Detroit students has prompted questions about safety and practicality for elementary age students. This week, it also prompted questions about whether the city is welcoming enough for youth.
At a City Council committee meeting, covered by Christine Ferretti at partner BridgeDetroit, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns that teens who gathered in the downtown area in large groups over the last week were being “overpoliced” and said the city needs to find ways to better support and engage with youth. You can read Christine’s story here.
Local News
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
Around Chalkbeat
Chicago Public Schools to stay open May 1 during nationwide protest — at least for now
Macquline King said schools should stay open for students May 1 in order to “minimize disruption for families.” But the school board could vote to overrule her.
Trump administration improperly canceled $36 million in school grants over trans policies, judge rules
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its plan to cancel $36 million in grant funding for NYC schools over the city’s trans student policy.
Why Sal Khan’s AI revolution hasn’t happened yet, according to Sal Khan
Khan Academy’s AI-powered chatbot, Khanmigo, has struggled to motivate students. Sal Khan said he now sees the limits of AI’s impact on schools and learning.
What We’re Reading
We collected data on how 779 Michigan school districts are regulating student cellphones — here are the trends, The Conversation
Michigan can move beyond seat time to an education system that works for every student, Michigan Advance (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Koby Levin/Chalkbeat