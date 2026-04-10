Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth

The city’s new program providing free bus service for Detroit students has prompted questions about safety and practicality for elementary age students. This week, it also prompted questions about whether the city is welcoming enough for youth.

At a City Council committee meeting, covered by Christine Ferretti at partner BridgeDetroit, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns that teens who gathered in the downtown area in large groups over the last week were being “overpoliced” and said the city needs to find ways to better support and engage with youth. You can read Christine’s story here.