Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports children from low-income families have roughly $80,000 less invested in their development, well-being, and education compared to their peers from high-income households, according to a new study.
The national findings are particularly of interest in Detroit — where more than half of kids in the city live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The new research puts a figure on what has long been known: Children do not have the same access to the resources that might help them flourish.
While the study says formal schooling provides a fairly equal experience for all kids, the disparities are greater in Michigan, which has long been ranked among the worst states in the nation for its funding gaps between districts in impoverished and wealthy communities.
You can read Matt’s full story about the new study here.
Around Chalkbeat
For children in poverty, the biggest resource gaps are outside of school
Researchers found the biggest gaps for low-income children beyond the classroom, in housing, health care, nutrition, child care, and other supports.
2026 National Teacher of the Year wants to share the ‘playbook for the power that people can generate’
The Pennsylvania high school history teacher uses the Brown v. Board of Education ruling to teach students complexity and the under-discussed consequences of major events.
Tennessee Republicans push for significant last-minute ESA voucher expansion
If a majority approves the new language, it will mark the second time in two weeks that Republicans have bypassed the committee process to make significant last-minute changes to Tennessee’s voucher programs.
U.S. Supreme Court to take Colorado case about public funding for Catholic preschools that bar LGBTQ families
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Colorado case alleging religious discrimination against two Catholic preschools that wanted to join the state-funded preschool case but didn’t want to admit students from LGBTQ families.
5 key takeaways from the Memphis schools takeover bill
Legislation advanced by Tennessee Republicans would create an oversight board to control key MSCS budget and staffing decisions for at least the next four years.
What We’re Reading
Monroe Public Schools reinstates athletic director after Title IX investigation concludes, CBS News Detroit
New standards for educator mentorship approved by state, Michigan Public
Michigan Senate Democrats propose long-term funding plan for schools, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf