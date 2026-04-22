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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

Among our top stories today, Matt Barnum reports children from low-income families have roughly $80,000 less invested in their development, well-being, and education compared to their peers from high-income households, according to a new study.

The national findings are particularly of interest in Detroit — where more than half of kids in the city live below the poverty line, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The new research puts a figure on what has long been known: Children do not have the same access to the resources that might help them flourish.

While the study says formal schooling provides a fairly equal experience for all kids, the disparities are greater in Michigan, which has long been ranked among the worst states in the nation for its funding gaps between districts in impoverished and wealthy communities.