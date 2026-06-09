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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including how generative AI could affect students’ future college and career plans.
That future readiness is something we’ve been talking about a lot in Indiana, and in the What We’re Reading section, you’ll find details on an upcoming event to learn more about Indiana’s new graduation requirements, which emphasize more career experience in high school.
Questions? We’d love to hear them. Reach us at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
For generations, more schooling meant better jobs. Could generative AI upend that bargain?
For a century, technology raised the value of schooling. Generative AI may be different, reaching into white-collar work and clouding students’ economic future.
NYC school budgets won’t face cuts next year (for now) despite falling enrollment
NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals that schools will be “held harmless” for enrollment losses in 2026-27, keeping budgets steady at the start of the new year.
Colorado needed more specialized schools. Now this one is facing scrutiny for restraining students.
To fix a shortage of facility schools, Colorado widened the rules. But one of the first new schools to open now faces a state review for its physical treatment of students.