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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Monday was the first day of school in Denver Public Schools and Superintendent Alex Marrero helped with a demonstration of swingset no-nos during his five-school tour. Read more about the first-day tour from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.
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A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero reveals his favorite DPS school on first day of class
Denver Public Schools is dealing with a new cellphone ban, potential school closures, and ongoing fights with the Trump administration this school year.
Around Chalkbeat
NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare
New York City is the nation’s only major district waiting until Sept. 10 to start school, forcing parents to fill a long and often expensive gap in childcare.
Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts
Carter, a sixth grader at Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary School on the South Side, is excited for the new year. So is his mom — but she’s also concerned about whether the school and their teachers will have everything they need.
What We’re Reading
What Boulder Valleys schools, programs will close? Leaders to present a plan this week, Daily Camera (Paywall)
Academy D-20 board selects finalists for vacancy, The Gazette (Paywall)