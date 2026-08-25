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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Monday was the first day of school in Denver Public Schools and Superintendent Alex Marrero helped with a demonstration of swingset no-nos during his five-school tour. Read more about the first-day tour from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.

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Local News

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero reveals his favorite DPS school on first day of class

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero reveals his favorite DPS school on first day of class

Denver Public Schools is dealing with a new cellphone ban, potential school closures, and ongoing fights with the Trump administration this school year.

Around Chalkbeat

NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare

NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare

New York City is the nation’s only major district waiting until Sept. 10 to start school, forcing parents to fill a long and often expensive gap in childcare.

Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts

Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts

Carter, a sixth grader at Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary School on the South Side, is excited for the new year. So is his mom — but she’s also concerned about whether the school and their teachers will have everything they need.

What We’re Reading

What Boulder Valleys schools, programs will close? Leaders to present a plan this week, Daily Camera (Paywall)

Academy D-20 board selects finalists for vacancy, The Gazette (Paywall)

Private schools have benefited from vouchers. Now public schools aim to cash in, Hechinger Report

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