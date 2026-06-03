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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat.
Last week, I visited Stefon Bowman’s KIPP BOLD classroom, where students are learning financial skills by setting up their own businesses and profit goals. The curriculum called ‘Financially L.I.T (Luxury Is Teachable) was co-developed by Bowman and helps spark conversations about handling money and saving.
And from Chalkbeat National: School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s a look at what’s driving the cuts.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, share feedback, or send us a tip? Email us at [email protected].
Local News
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth
Students are improving faster than nearly every district across the country, but a new national education report shows why that’s complicated.
Newark Public Schools’ enrollment falls slightly for the first time since 2019
Newark Public Schools is seeing enrollment dip after years of student growth.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
New York teachers union calls for aggressive limits on AI and screens for youngest students
The state teachers union approved a resolution calling for no individual screen use through second grade, limits on AI chatbots, and paper testing options as schools rethink education technology.
Philly’s dropout rate is declining. Here’s how the district is keeping kids in class.
Philadelphia’s dropout rate was once the highest in Pennsylvania. Now it’s falling sharply. The district is emphasizing outreach to students and families.
What We’re Reading
Philip's Academy Breaks Ground on New Middle School in Newark Amid Growing Enrollment, TAPinto Newark
NJ Senate panel weighs more school funding stopgaps, New Jersey Monitor