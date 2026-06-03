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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat.

Last week, I visited Stefon Bowman’s KIPP BOLD classroom, where students are learning financial skills by setting up their own businesses and profit goals. The curriculum called ‘Financially L.I.T (Luxury Is Teachable) was co-developed by Bowman and helps spark conversations about handling money and saving.

And from Chalkbeat National: School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s a look at what’s driving the cuts.