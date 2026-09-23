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Hi! It’s Lily and Erica on the national desk. Today’s big story is about the future of the federal program that helps keep school internet running. Keep reading for one state’s solution to grade inflation concerns and a dive into the big problems created by small schools.

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The Big Story

Arielle Roth, administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, has made reducing harmful screen time a priority — and the FCC is listening. (Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

When E-Rate launched in 1997, the internet’s potential to transform society was just coming into focus, and only a small share of schools were connected. Today, nearly every school in the country is online, and the internet is basically a modern utility, as essential as running water or electricity to classrooms and building infrastructure.

E-Rate has enjoyed bipartisan support. But there have always been conservative skeptics who thought this wasn’t the federal government’s job, or who didn’t like that this program was funded through a fee rather than through congressional appropriations.

Now growing concerns about screen time have helped revive those critiques. The Federal Communications Commission is conducting a wide-ranging review of E-Rate that includes really big questions like: Should E-Rate go away? Has it served its purpose? Has it even helped education? Should schools have to adopt certain screen time policies or allow parents to opt out if they want to keep getting federal money?

A key figure driving this conversation within the Trump administration is Arielle Roth, who heads up the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, an obscure agency within the Commerce Department. She often opens her public remarks by telling people that, as a mom of six, this issue is deeply personal to her. She’s convened listening sessions with tech-skeptic parents and called for more scrutiny of how federal policy shapes school district decisions.

“Subsidies are not neutral,” Roth told Chalkbeat in an interview. “Subsidies can encourage greater consumption. Understanding how the program has changed educational practice is really important.”

The FCC is taking public comment through Oct. 13. The process potentially sets the stage for big changes — or litigation to stop those changes.

School district leaders and education advocates say doing away with E-Rate would be catastrophic. Schools would still need internet, and the money would have to come from other parts of their budget. They also say the FCC is not the right agency to investigate the educational efficacy of internet access and that screen time policies should be local decisions.