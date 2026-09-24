Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
When I started school, the internet as we know it didn’t exist. But my kids use it in their classrooms every day. A federal program that covers between 20% and 90% of schools’ internet expenses is under review, and Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer reports that it could lead to the elimination of the subsidies or new requirements to restrict screen time. Read more in today’s top story.
Got a tip? Email [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI
Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
The soaring cost of diesel means a bumpy road for school buses in Colorado, Colorado Public Radio
Community organizations back Poudre district’s plan to consolidate, close schools, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Pueblo Community College enrollment jumps 18%; trades help fuel growth, Pueblo Chieftain