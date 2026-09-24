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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

When I started school, the internet as we know it didn’t exist. But my kids use it in their classrooms every day. A federal program that covers between 20% and 90% of schools’ internet expenses is under review, and Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer reports that it could lead to the elimination of the subsidies or new requirements to restrict screen time. Read more in today’s top story.

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Around Chalkbeat

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

Feds target school internet subsidies in ed-tech backlash even as Trump touts AI

E-Rate is the fifth-largest source of federal funding for schools. The FCC is considering whether to end it or require schools to set screen time limits as a condition of aid.
Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Philadelphia’s school enrollment system is infamously complicated. Could a universal application help?

Researchers say having one application for all schools can allow more families access to strong schools. But tensions between charter schools and districts can be a challenge.
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What We’re Reading

The soaring cost of diesel means a bumpy road for school buses in Colorado, Colorado Public Radio

Community organizations back Poudre district’s plan to consolidate, close schools, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Pueblo Community College enrollment jumps 18%; trades help fuel growth, Pueblo Chieftain

Clear Creek High School students trade classrooms for mountains in outdoor career program, 9News

As White House Reviews New Education Tax Credit Rules, Questions Remain, The 74

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