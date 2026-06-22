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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The U.S. Department of Education announced last week that three Michigan school districts are being investigated for potentially violating Title IX rules. The feds cited several specific instances involving transgender students, including allowing transgender athletes to participate on teams and use locker rooms that align with their gender identity. You can read more here.
The announcement came months after the U.S. Department of Justice opened investigations into three other Michigan school districts, including Detroit Public Schools Community District.
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Local News
Feds open new investigations into transgender athletes in three Michigan school districts
The Office of Civil Rights in the federal Education Department is investigating Ann Arbor Public Schools, Chippewa Valley Schools, and Monroe Public Schools for various allegations related to transgender athletes.
Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
The rhetoric and reality of ‘returning education to the states’
Waivers may trim bureaucracy, but policies over funding, DEI, gender, and school choice show Washington involvement in schools isn’t necessarily shrinking
The other champions at the Knicks parade: NYC public school student basketball players
Four Seward Park seniors joined the Knicks championship parade after winning a PSAL title, drawing cheers, selfies, and autograph requests from fans.
Teenagers took over Philadelphia city government for a day. Here’s how it went.
At the 2026 Philadelphia City Government Youth Summit, nearly 100 teens debated legislation, negotiated policy, and discovered how difficult governing can be.
What We’re Reading
Michigan K-12 needs an overhaul. Continuing this way is insane, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)