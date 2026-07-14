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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Justice Department is taking on a larger role in school civil rights enforcement, according to leaders in the Trump administration. National Editor Erica Meltzer breaks down what that looks like and how it departs from past practice.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Parental rights and student gender transitions will be civil rights priorities: top DOJ official
The Trump administration has used student privacy laws to go after schools’ gender transition policies. Now the Justice Department will be playing a larger role in enforcement.
New campaign aims to dispel cannabis myths for NY teens after legalization
The education campaign “Cannabis Honestly” is meant to cut through pervasive myths and help adults start difficult conversations with young people about cannabis.
How should schools use AI? Illinois is providing some guidance for teachers and districts.
Illinois school districts creating policies on artificial intelligence use in the classroom for teachers and students can now look to new guidance from the state board of education.
What We’re Reading
Beloved middle school teacher killed in Fort Collins crash, Coloradoan (Paywall)
Teachers save time with AI. Their students may pay the price, Hechinger Report