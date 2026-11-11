This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The Trump administration has stepped back from its threat to withhold federal funding from the Jeffco school district over the district’s protections for transgender students. Learn more.

Our reporters aren’t just in your inbox. They are in classrooms, school board meetings, and wherever important education decisions are made. Help us keep showing up for kids and teachers. We are looking for 100 new donors to help unlock an additional $2,000 in matching funds. Donate today.

If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Around Chalkbeat

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Deep-blue Colorado and Washington voted to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Elected officials are joining LGBTQ advocates to fight the change.
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

New Jersey could receive millions in federal scholarship funding under Trump’s school choice program, reigniting a familiar debate over private school vouchers.

What We’re Reading

Trump officials drop threat to Colorado school district over transgender issues, New York Times

The hidden caregivers of Colorado’s aging population? Children, CPR

Denver, Aurora charter schools to get $350K for AI tool, The Gazette (Paywall)

New mental health crisis unit for kids coming to Douglas County, Axios

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right