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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Trump administration has stepped back from its threat to withhold federal funding from the Jeffco school district over the district’s protections for transgender students. Learn more.
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What We’re Reading
Denver, Aurora charter schools to get $350K for AI tool, The Gazette (Paywall)
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