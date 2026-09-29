Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Quick reminder: We have a great event coming up Thursday on how debates about technology are shaping schools. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into the tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats
Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
Northern Colorado mountain communities concerned proposed school closures could mean long commutes, CBS News