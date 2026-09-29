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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Quick reminder: We have a great event coming up Thursday on how debates about technology are shaping schools. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into the tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

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Around Chalkbeat

Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats

Recent ICE arrests near schools and bus stops disrupt attendance and anger Democrats

Recent immigration arrests have revived fears about the impact on student attendance and communities schools serve. Several lawmakers want ICE to halt arrests near campuses.
Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support

Philadelphia expands program that flags students who witness violence outside school for more support

The Handle With Care program, which asks police officers to notify school districts when a child witnesses events like gun violence and domestic abuse, is expanding.
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

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What We’re Reading

Flock police cameras expand to nine Aurora high schools amid privacy debates, The Sentinel

Northern Colorado mountain communities concerned proposed school closures could mean long commutes, CBS News

Who cares for kids when parents work nights and weekends? The 74

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