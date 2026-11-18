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Hello! Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.
Our top story today is about Latino families and labor organizers asking the school district to require professional interpreters at every board meeting after they say Spanish-speaking parents’ public comments were incompletely interpreted at a recent meeting.
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Local News
Newark parents push for independent interpreters after superintendent summarizes Spanish testimony
Newark scores on state tests could increase scrutiny of tutoring and literacy initiatives
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What We’re Reading
Q&A: Why desegregating isn’t enough, NJ Spotlight News
NJ sues federal immigration officials for ‘stonewalling’ Delaney Hall probe, New Jersey Monitor
Is the NJ Ed Department Throwing Years of Student Learning Data in the Trash? NJ Ed Report (Opinion)
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