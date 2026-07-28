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Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of top stories, including a look at chronic absenteeism in Memphis.
Plus, a story from our partners at WFYI on 2 candidates for IPS school board who are facing challenges to their candidacy.
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Around Chalkbeat
Facing state scrutiny, Memphis schools intensify efforts to reduce chronic absenteeism
Memphis-Shelby County Schools works to keep absenteeism down after Nashville Republicans used the rate as justification for the state takeover.
Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.
Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.
As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment
Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.
What We’re Reading
Many game sites evade school web filters, Hechinger Report