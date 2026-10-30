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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

Hannah Dellinger dug into the campaign finance reports filed recently by candidates for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. What she found was surprising. Some candidates spent campaign donations on meals, out-of-state travel, and tailoring. You can read more about the expenses, and hear from the candidates, here.

Meanwhile, much of the total amount raised so far in the campaign, about $108,000, was raised by one candidate. You can find out who that is, and what other candidates raised, here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

1 Detroit school board candidate raised nearly 80% of campaign money, finance statements show

1 Detroit school board candidate raised nearly 80% of campaign money, finance statements show

Dr. Jameel Smith raised the bulk of funds in the 34-candidate DPSCD board race. Overall spending fell sharply from 2024, which had 13 fewer names on the ballot.
Some Detroit school board candidates spent campaign contributions on clothing, travel, and meals

Some Detroit school board candidates spent campaign contributions on clothing, travel, and meals

Eleven DPSCD board candidates reported raising more than $108,000 in contributions. Some spent money on clothing, out-of-state travel, and personal meals.

Around Chalkbeat

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

As Indianapolis voters weigh a $95 million property tax referendum for Indianapolis schools, IPEC’s board approved a $3.2 million budget and a contract with Policy Analytics.
Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Philadelphia City Councilmembers, union leaders call on Mayor Parker to prevent school closures

Mayor Cherelle Parker hasn’t been a particularly loud voice in the debate over Philadelphia’s school closures. Now some prominent figures are calling her out.

What We’re Reading

Michigan's literacy crisis isn't just a school problem. It could cost all of us, WDIV

Grand Rapids Public Schools selects next superintendent, Michigan Public

The push for Michigan schools to cook students' meals from scratch, WILX

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