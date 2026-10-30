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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Hannah Dellinger dug into the campaign finance reports filed recently by candidates for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. What she found was surprising. Some candidates spent campaign donations on meals, out-of-state travel, and tailoring. You can read more about the expenses, and hear from the candidates, here.
Meanwhile, much of the total amount raised so far in the campaign, about $108,000, was raised by one candidate. You can find out who that is, and what other candidates raised, here.
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Local News
1 Detroit school board candidate raised nearly 80% of campaign money, finance statements show
Some Detroit school board candidates spent campaign contributions on clothing, travel, and meals
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