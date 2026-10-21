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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat.

Among our top stories today, a Chalkbeat and BridgeDetroit analysis found four candidates running for seats on the Detroit school board have criminal felony convictions.

A review of records for all 34 names that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for five seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board found convictions including assault with intent to murder, domestic violence, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and forgery.

You can read the full story and more linked below.

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Local News

4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds

4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds

A review of records for all 34 candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot found multiple convictions. Some candidates say their past helps inform their work with youth.

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What We’re Reading

Meet the candidates for Grand Rapids Public School Board, Michigan Public

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Teen tells police he carried gun through metal detector into Kalamazoo school, MLive

Michigan school district bans transgender athletes from girls sports, MLive

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