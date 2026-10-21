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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat.
Among our top stories today, a Chalkbeat and BridgeDetroit analysis found four candidates running for seats on the Detroit school board have criminal felony convictions.
A review of records for all 34 names that will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot for five seats on the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board found convictions including assault with intent to murder, domestic violence, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and forgery.
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4 Detroit school board candidates have felony convictions, analysis finds
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