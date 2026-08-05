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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

The crucial operating millage on the ballot for the Detroit Public Schools Community District appeared headed to victory, according to unofficial election results from Wayne County Wednesday morning. If this holds up, this means the district will be able to raise as much as $120 million in tax revenue for operating costs.

In Michigan, Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James won their respective primaries Tuesday and will face off in the November general election.