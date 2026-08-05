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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
The crucial operating millage on the ballot for the Detroit Public Schools Community District appeared headed to victory, according to unofficial election results from Wayne County Wednesday morning. If this holds up, this means the district will be able to raise as much as $120 million in tax revenue for operating costs.
In Michigan, Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James won their respective primaries Tuesday and will face off in the November general election.
Also, 700 people tuned in Monday night to a community engagement meeting in which DPSCD officials responded to an influx of questions from the public after a content creator posted a series of viral videos calling out the school system.
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Local News
$120 million is on the line in DPSCD’s tax proposal. Unofficial results show it could pass.
DPSCD asked voters to approve a millage for the 10-year-old district to cover operating costs. Unofficial results show it is likely to pass
Education will be a key topic as Benson and James face off in Michigan governor’s race
The field of candidates for Michigan governor was reduced from four to two in Tuesday’s primary election, with Democrat Jocelyn Benson and Republican John James victorious.
Detroit school district responds to influx of questions after critical posts from content creator
DPSCD officials said they have received an influx of questions about school conditions and contracting practices in recent weeks. The district will hold another meeting Wednesday.
Need free school supplies? Here’s how Detroit parents can get back-to-school gear for their kids.
The school shopping season can be a lot easier for parents who attend one of Detroit’s many free school supply giveaway events taking place this August.
Around Chalkbeat
Who should go to college? More students may benefit than we think
Natural experiments show sizable average gains from college for students with lower grades and test scores, though not every student necessarily benefited.
An alphabet without an F: AI slop seeps into Teachers Pay Teachers curriculum marketplace
Teachers often struggle to find high-quality instructional materials. Glaring errors and bizarre graphics on Teachers Pay Teachers suggest AI could make it even harder.
‘Nobody feels good, nobody’s learning’: How high temperatures disrupt Philadelphia’s school days
Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
What We’re Reading
What Michigan kids need as they head to school. See age-specific lists, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Oakland County school enhancement millage snared in close contest, The Detroit News (Paywall)