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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat Newark.

Nearly half of New Jersey’s students passed the state English language arts test last year, a problem education advocates in New Jersey continue to tackle. Last Friday, I was at Teach for America NJ’s One Day Breakfast, where Newark leaders gathered to talk about low literacy rates and solutions. Read more about the event and what the conversations around reading entailed in our top story today.

Plus: Rutgers University is teaching Newark Public Schools’ specialists how to distinguish a language barrier from a disability.

And heads-up! The Newark school board meets on Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at 765 Broad Street to swear in its newest board members. Can’t make it? Sign up for Chalkbeat’s monthly school board text updates by texting SCHOOL to 973-315-6768.