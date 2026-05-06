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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat Newark.
Nearly half of New Jersey’s students passed the state English language arts test last year, a problem education advocates in New Jersey continue to tackle. Last Friday, I was at Teach for America NJ’s One Day Breakfast, where Newark leaders gathered to talk about low literacy rates and solutions. Read more about the event and what the conversations around reading entailed in our top story today.
Plus: Rutgers University is teaching Newark Public Schools’ specialists how to distinguish a language barrier from a disability.
And heads-up! The Newark school board meets on Thursday, May 7, at 6 p.m. at 765 Broad Street to swear in its newest board members. Can’t make it? Sign up for Chalkbeat’s monthly school board text updates by texting SCHOOL to 973-315-6768.
That’s all from me this week! Want to ask a question, send a note, or just say hi? Email us at [email protected].
Local News
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
Something felt off about Newark Public Schools’ special education numbers, so officials asked Rutgers for help
In a city where more than a third of residents are born outside of the U.S., Newark educators feared students were being mislabeled as having speech or language disabilities.
Newark’s low turnout in school board elections might be sending the wrong message to city leaders
The mayor’s Moving Newark Schools Forward slate leads this year’s school board election. If the results hold, it will mark yet another win for the group that has won every election since 2016.
Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?
In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.
Chalkbeat Ideas Roundup: Did education reform work? Plus research, reading, and politics
Did school reform help students? This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also explores shaky education research, Democrats’ standing on schools, free books, and college closures.
What We’re Reading
A controversial N.J. program is back from the dead. But how much of the $96M ‘boondoggle’ will survive?, NJ.com
Thumbnail image by Catherine McQueen/Getty Images