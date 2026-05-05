Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana and I’m reading our story from Newark about improving literacy. It’s always interesting to see how other states approach the issues that Indiana has tackled, too.
With primary voting today, just a little reminder about why you won’t see education on your ballots.
As always, send us your questions and comments to [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Pennsylvania overhauled its graduation requirements. Are graduating high schoolers any better off?
Philadelphia’s high schoolers are increasingly graduating without passing state exams. RSVP to learn more at Chalkbeat Philadelphia’s virtual event on May 12, 4-5 p.m. EST.
Teach For America New Jersey urges Newark leaders to work together to help students read on grade level
Teach For America New Jersey convened Newark leaders to address the urgent need to get students reading on grade level.
Chicago Public Schools marks May Day after tense debate over canceling school
After balking at a teachers union demand to cancel classes, Chicago Public Schools embraced a day of student civic engagement in honor of May Day Friday. One school, Burbank Elementary on the Northwest Side, encouraged middle grade students to write letters to elected officials.
What We’re Reading
Do career ‘pathways’ work? Delaware offers early clues, The Hechinger Report
Many counties are struggling with birth rates, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Braun emphasizes early childhood education over ‘babysitting’ in facility visit, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Thumbnail image by Catherine McQueen / Getty Images