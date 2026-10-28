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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

With the midterm elections approaching, education hasn’t gotten top billing here in New York or nationally. But schools have still made their way into a number of races. Democrats in states like Texas and Iowa are promising to rein in voucher programs. Local races in places like St. Louis and Minneapolis are divided over proposals to close underenrolled schools. And some candidates like Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek are trying to reclaim the mantle of education reform to turn around flagging academic results. Our colleagues on the national team have more in today’s top story.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Around Chalkbeat

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Vouchers. Transgender rights. School closures. The 2026 election is mostly about affordability, but education is definitely on the ballot.
What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

At a Chalkbeat virtual event, experts who work with formerly incarcerated students discussed how to make sure students’ credits transfer as they move between facilities.
What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

What parents at a Newark Public Schools enrollment fair want for their children

Newark families, some of whom attended the district’s All Schools Fair, can apply to schools for 2027-28 through the middle of January. They will learn their results in late March.

What We’re Reading

Mamdani has no plan for NYC’s schools, New York Daily News (Opinion)

Mamdani under fire over NYC schools as critics say mayor is devoid of education agenda despite $38B budget, Fox News

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