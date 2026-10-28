With the midterm elections approaching, education hasn’t gotten top billing here in New York or nationally. But schools have still made their way into a number of races. Democrats in states like Texas and Iowa are promising to rein in voucher programs. Local races in places like St. Louis and Minneapolis are divided over proposals to close underenrolled schools. And some candidates like Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek are trying to reclaim the mantle of education reform to turn around flagging academic results. Our colleagues on the national team have more in today’s top story.