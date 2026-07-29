Education Department investigates Denver Public Schools over teacher accused of making students kiss

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Denver Public Schools over incidents in which a high school teacher was accused of making girls kiss each other as part of skits performed in class. The teacher was later fired. Read more from National Editor Erica Meltzer.

Plus: Time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. I hope to see you there!