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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Denver Public Schools over incidents in which a high school teacher was accused of making girls kiss each other as part of skits performed in class. The teacher was later fired. Read more from National Editor Erica Meltzer.
Plus: Time is running out to save your virtual seat for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event. On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. Join us as we discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel. I hope to see you there!
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Local News
Jeffco Public Schools sues Trump administration over Title IX-related threats to federal funding
The district faces the potential loss of more than $50 million after the Office for Civil Rights found that Jeffco's policies related to transgender students violate Title IX.
Education Department investigates Denver Public Schools over teacher accused of making students kiss
Denver Public Schools already fired the teacher. The Education Department said the investigation will be one of many that upholds parents’ rights, a Trump administration priority.
Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Mamdani taps World Cup fever to get NYC teens designing climate-friendly stadiums and soccer apps
Through NYC’s Summer Youth Employment Program, teens across the city are using AI to solve real-world sports challenges, design green stadiums, and build future careers in STEM.
Chicago Public Schools cuts staffing slightly but special education positions will rise at some campuses
Across the district’s 500-plus schools, more than 200 schools are gaining staff positions, mostly due to special education jobs, a Chalkbeat analysis of CPS budget data found.