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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Chalkbeat National Reporter Lily Altavena asked five superintendents, including one from Colorado, to share the sales pitches emailed to them in one day. They shared 90 messages from companies offering everything from 3D frog dissection simulations to student fingerprint scanning. Read more in today’s top story.
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Around Chalkbeat
How the AI-enabled race for taxpayer money starts in a superintendent’s inbox
Education technology companies are using AI to ramp up aggressive marketing tactics as they compete for school districts’ limited dollars.
Detroit district says it will not renew Barack Obama Leadership Academy’s charter despite protests
DPSCD officials have criticized the school’s academic results and financial track record. The charter school educates 300 students and is seeking a new authorizer to stay open.
Tech glitches disrupt state math exams across New York
Tech problems blocked many students from logging into New York’s grade 3-8 math exams, forcing delays and raising fresh concerns about the shift to computer-based testing.
What We’re Reading
University of Northern Colorado students want César Chávez’s name removed from cultural center, Greeley Tribune
Loveland childcare facility violated license requirements when child wandered off playground, Longmont Times-Call
Colorado Democrats drop proposal that would consolidate Sheridan with another district, Colorado Sun
Thumbnail illustration by Thomas Wilburn / Chalkbeat