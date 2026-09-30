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National Reporter Lily Altavena reports the Education Department on Monday cemented its approach to investigating campus sexual assault and harassment that many advocates believe harms survivors. The move also sets the stage for removing protections for LGBTQ students under federal civil rights law.

Morning! It’s Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative reporter with the Colorado bureau.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.

Hannah-Jones said she was glad Mamdani promised a plan, but she worries momentum for school integration has “gone completely dormant.”

The U.S. Department of Education revoked Biden-era Title IX regulations and reinstated rules from 2020. Conservatives applauded the move but LGBTQ advocates were fearful.

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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.