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Morning! It’s Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative reporter with the Colorado bureau.
National Reporter Lily Altavena reports the Education Department on Monday cemented its approach to investigating campus sexual assault and harassment that many advocates believe harms survivors. The move also sets the stage for removing protections for LGBTQ students under federal civil rights law.
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Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
University of Denver program receives $3 million grant for Southwest Colorado K-12 mental health resources, The Durango Herald
Trump, bucking Congress yet again, cancels $100 million for education, Education Week (Paywall)
Cornell faces outcry over handling of rape allegations, Inside Higher Ed (Paywall)