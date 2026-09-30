This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Morning! It’s Jason Gonzales, higher education and legislative reporter with the Colorado bureau.

National Reporter Lily Altavena reports the Education Department on Monday cemented its approach to investigating campus sexual assault and harassment that many advocates believe harms survivors. The move also sets the stage for removing protections for LGBTQ students under federal civil rights law.

As a reminder: Sign up for our Thursday event focused on AI and screen time in schools before it’s too late! Donate any amount to become a member and join us for this important conversation.

Thanks for reading. Reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Around Chalkbeat

Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

Title IX changes by Trump administration could tee up broader goal: defining sex in federal law

The U.S. Department of Education revoked Biden-era Title IX regulations and reinstated rules from 2020. Conservatives applauded the move but LGBTQ advocates were fearful.
After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

After Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay, Mamdani says NYC schools need ‘urgent’ change but offers few specifics

Hannah-Jones said she was glad Mamdani promised a plan, but she worries momentum for school integration has “gone completely dormant.”
K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

K-2 reading growth slowed last year in the Detroit district. Here’s what administrators say caused it.

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said reading growth stalled in part because students who were closer to grade level didn’t get as much attention as those who were further behind.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.

Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.

Learn More and Register

What We’re Reading

University of Denver program receives $3 million grant for Southwest Colorado K-12 mental health resources, The Durango Herald

ICE operation near Colorado Springs elementary school raises concerns, KRCC

Trump, bucking Congress yet again, cancels $100 million for education, Education Week (Paywall)

Cornell faces outcry over handling of rape allegations, Inside Higher Ed (Paywall)

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right