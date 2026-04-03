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A judge has ruled a lawsuit filed against Denver Public Schools by a dean who was shot by a student in 2023 can move forward. In making the decision, the judge wrote DPS seems to have “knowingly opened the door for a mass shooting.” Read the story here.
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Local News
Judge rules that East High school shooting lawsuit can move forward, calling DPS’ conduct ‘baffling’
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a dean who was shot and injured in 2023 by a student at East High School can move forward to the evidence gathering stage.
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What We’re Reading
Community College of Aurora recognized for voter engagement efforts, Aurora Sentinel
Thumbnail image by Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat