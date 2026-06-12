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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

An early childhood education program is opening in a transit hub in Grand Rapids, while some educators in preschool programs in Battle Creek are getting free housing. Low pay and transportation challenges fueled the creation of these programs, reports Martin Slagter, a freelance reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit. He has more on these programs, both of which were unveiled this week.

Meanwhile, I wrote this week about several literacy-related bills that cleared a Michigan House committee. One of those bills would require specialized literacy training for all K-5 teachers.