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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
An early childhood education program is opening in a transit hub in Grand Rapids, while some educators in preschool programs in Battle Creek are getting free housing. Low pay and transportation challenges fueled the creation of these programs, reports Martin Slagter, a freelance reporter for Chalkbeat Detroit. He has more on these programs, both of which were unveiled this week.
Meanwhile, I wrote this week about several literacy-related bills that cleared a Michigan House committee. One of those bills would require specialized literacy training for all K-5 teachers.
And Micah Walker from our partner BridgeDetroit talked to several Cooley High School alums who attended a DPSCD engagement meeting about the upcoming demolition of the historic building.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Community voices concern, support for Cooley demolition in public meeting
The Detroit Public Schools Community District held two meetings this week to hear from residents about the planned demolition of the historic Cooley High School Building.
Free housing for educators and an early childhood program in a transit center mark new Michigan innovations
In Battle Creek, a new program providing free housing to early childhood educators launched on the same day Grand Rapids unveiled a new early childhood center located in a transit hub.
Michigan bills aimed at improving student literacy clear House committee
The Michigan House Education and Workforce Committee approved several bills that advocates say will improve the state’s dismal performance in literacy.
Around Chalkbeat
Girls’ test scores have fallen faster than boys’. No one knows exactly why.
Boys now have their largest math edge over girls since tracking began in 1978. Researchers still don’t know what explains the divide.
Superintendents defend policies about transgender students, parent rights on Capitol Hill
GOP members of Congress pressed district leaders for Chicago, Virginia’s Loudoun County, and San Francisco about issues ranging from abortion to algebra.
Federal lawsuit over Tennessee religious charter school ban will move forward
Tennessee’s charter school landscape may change significantly under a new state law and pending federal lawsuit.
Colorado group that started controversial ‘public Christian school’ faces member defections
The publicly funded co-op that started Riverstone Academy lost one of its school district members Tuesday and could lose the other one by the end of June.
What We’re Reading
Getting an ID shouldn’t be so hard for homeless teens in Michigan, Detroit News (Opinion)
State Board of Education forms special education review committee, Michigan Advance