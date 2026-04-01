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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago. Before we get to today’s top story, I have a plea for you: Are you a parent or school leader who has ideas for how CPS’s soon-to-be permanent CEO Macquline King should tackle big issues like the budget or chronic absenteeism? Reply here or send us a note at [email protected] with your ideas.
OK, on to the news. Today we have a story for you out of New York City, where the city’s first public school student detained by ICE returned to his high school.
The story is the latest from my colleague Michael Elsen-Rooney, who has followed both Dylan’s journey and his school, which serves older, newcomer immigrant students. As Mike put it, he initially set out last year to see how this school’s students would navigate life under a president who has promised mass deportations. He never expected what would happen to Dylan.
His new story chronicles the joy in the school building when Dylan returned. But it also lays out the uncertainty ahead for the 21-year-old, who missed months of school in ICE detention and isn’t sure what the future holds.
Around Chalkbeat
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School buildings in Newark’s East Ward are, on average, a century old and infrastructure is in need of repairs. But finding land, state funding, and environmental concerns have complicated solutions.
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More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
New study finds special education changes students’ academic trajectories for the better
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What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by José A. Alvarado Jr. for Chalkbeat.