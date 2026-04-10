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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.

Since Pennsylvania overhauled graduation requirements four years ago, teachers say there's been a troubling trend: Students are getting low-value industry credentials, like one in ladder safety, just to check off graduation requirements.

This happens most at schools with large shares of high-needs students and in resource-poor districts. But no officials are tracking it.

As one charter school teacher put it: “I feel like we’re kind of just saying, you don’t have to learn anything to graduate.”