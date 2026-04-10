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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Since Pennsylvania overhauled graduation requirements four years ago, teachers say there's been a troubling trend: Students are getting low-value industry credentials, like one in ladder safety, just to check off graduation requirements.
This happens most at schools with large shares of high-needs students and in resource-poor districts. But no officials are tracking it.
As one charter school teacher put it: “I feel like we’re kind of just saying, you don’t have to learn anything to graduate.”
Do you have thoughts on this story, or other ideas of what we should cover? Reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
How dubious high school credentials like ladder safety are boosting Pennsylvania’s graduation rate
Philadelphia teachers say students rapidly earning low-value credentials to meet Pennsylvania graduation requirements is now the norm.
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What We’re Reading
Philadelphia School District voter summit gives students hands-on civics lesson ahead of Pa. election, WHYY
City Council members are trying to save Lankenau High School from closure with zoning legislation, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Rebecca Redelmeier/Chalkbeat.