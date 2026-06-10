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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District scheduled a public meeting after community and alumni outcries about the planned demolition of Cooley High School.
Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, will field questions and complaints at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Renaissance High School at 6565 Outer Dr. W. The public may also attend a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Also in national news, slightly more than half of teacher preparation programs use scientifically grounded methods to teach aspiring educators how to teach children to read, according to a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality.
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Local News
Detroit district to address concerns over demolishing Cooley High School at community meeting
Alumni, community members, and proponents of historical preservation aren’t happy with DPSCD’s plans to demolish the 1928 building.
Around Chalkbeat
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
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An NYC student was ashamed of his antisemitic thoughts. This fellowship helped him resist prejudice.
Roughly 40% of NYC students report witnessing bullying based on race, ethnicity, religion, or immigration status. This program hopes to build empathy and combat discrimination.
Are more Memphis school closures on the horizon? The state takeover could mean yes.
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Illinois lawmakers define play-based learning as full-day kindergarten requirement rolls out statewide
When Illinois lawmakers made full-day kindergarten a requirement for all public schools by 2027, they encouraged the classrooms to incorporate play-based learning. Now, the legislature passed an official definition for the educational concept at the urging of early learning teachers.
What We’re Reading
TCAPS budget approved, counts on per-pupil increase and free school meals, Traverse City Record Eagle (Paywall)
Grand Rapids Public Schools board pivots to sell shuttered schools to second-place finalists, Wood TV