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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District scheduled a public meeting after community and alumni outcries about the planned demolition of Cooley High School.

Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, will field questions and complaints at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Renaissance High School at 6565 Outer Dr. W. The public may also attend a virtual meeting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Also in national news, slightly more than half of teacher preparation programs use scientifically grounded methods to teach aspiring educators how to teach children to read, according to a new report from the National Council on Teacher Quality.