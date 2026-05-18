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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Four schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are closing at the end of this school year, and now another is set to close next year. BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker reported last week that Thurgood Marshall Elementary School will close at the end of the 2026-27 school year. Micah’s story also has some new information about the closures, including what will become of the buildings. You can read more here.
Local News
DPSCD to close Thurgood Marshall school next year, district confirms
Thurgood Marshall Elementary-Middle School on the city’s west side is closing at the end of next school year, DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti confirmed.
Around Chalkbeat
Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools
Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.
Mamdani expected to secure 2-year mayoral control extension and class-size delay in state budget
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expected to win a two-year extension of mayoral control and a longer timeline for implementing the class size law as part of a pending budget deal in Albany.
A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.
The results would drill down on what students know in their senior year, as well as in civics and science.
What We’re Reading
GOP governor candidates pledge to overhaul Michigan schools at forum, Bridge Michigan
Michigan pipeline turns classroom paraprofessionals into teachers, Michigan Advance
Free school meals are an investment in Michigan children, Detroit News (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Sylvia Jarrus for Chalkbeat.