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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
An increase in parent complaints about issues with their children’s schools and conflicts with staff in recent years prompted the Detroit school district to create an office to resolve the disputes, Hannah reports. In the year since the Family, Advocacy, Intervention, and Restoration office was created, it has resolved nearly 100 issues. One of the office’s main priorities is a key one: To keep students enrolled in the district.
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Local News
Detroit school district opens office to handle parent complaints and mediate school conflicts
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What We’re Reading
Survey of Michigan teachers raises alarm over increasing bad behavior, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
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