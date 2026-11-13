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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

An increase in parent complaints about issues with their children’s schools and conflicts with staff in recent years prompted the Detroit school district to create an office to resolve the disputes, Hannah reports. In the year since the Family, Advocacy, Intervention, and Restoration office was created, it has resolved nearly 100 issues. One of the office’s main priorities is a key one: To keep students enrolled in the district.

Read Hannah’s story to learn more.

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Local News

Detroit school district opens office to handle parent complaints and mediate school conflicts

Detroit school district opens office to handle parent complaints and mediate school conflicts

DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said coaches help parents express concerns in ways that “that avoid threats.” Coaches use restorative practices to de-escalate parent conflicts.

Around Chalkbeat

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Did education help power the blue wave? Here’s what the polls say

Education wasn’t a top issue in the 2026 midterms, but polls suggest Democrats’ advantage on schools may have helped them in some state races.
Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville must still apply for approval to open a publicly funded charter school, but a federal judge ruled it cannot be rejected on religious grounds.
Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Despite new city regulations, NYC schools call the police on hundreds of young children in emotional distress each year, disproportionately affecting students with disabilities.

What We’re Reading

Survey of Michigan teachers raises alarm over increasing bad behavior, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

Jocelyn Benson wants to raise Michigan teacher pay. Union isn’t sold on plan, Bridge Michigan

Michigan awards nearly $10 million to support new teachers, administrators, WILX

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