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Hi, this is Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The election is over! Well, sort of. We don’t have final results in the Detroit Public Schools Community District race yet. But vote totals as of 2 a.m. today tell us which of the 34 candidates are leading the races for five seats. We’ll update later this morning, or whenever the final results are live. You can read Hannah’s story here.
Stay tuned also later today for a look at what Democrat Jocelyn Benson’s win in the governor’s race will mean for schools, and for a run down of who wins seats on the State Board of Education.
Also, this week we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today.
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Local News
Live results: Detroit voters to elect new school board majority in consequential election
Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?
Around Chalkbeat
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case
Election 2026: In historic vote, control of Chicago school board hangs in the balance
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them
What We’re Reading
Working together helps Michigan schools make the most of taxpayer dollars, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)
Bus fuel will cost your school district more. See just how much, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
Safe classrooms require more support for students, educators, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)
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