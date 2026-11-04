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Hi, this is Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

The election is over! Well, sort of. We don’t have final results in the Detroit Public Schools Community District race yet. But vote totals as of 2 a.m. today tell us which of the 34 candidates are leading the races for five seats. We’ll update later this morning, or whenever the final results are live. You can read Hannah’s story here.

Stay tuned also later today for a look at what Democrat Jocelyn Benson’s win in the governor’s race will mean for schools, and for a run down of who wins seats on the State Board of Education.

Also, this week we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today.

If you're able, please consider making a monthly donation. Even $5 or $10 a month helps us keep our reporters on the stories that matter. And thanks to generous matching funds, your donation will go twice as far.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Live results: Detroit voters to elect new school board majority in consequential election

Live results: Detroit voters to elect new school board majority in consequential election

The election comes at a pivotal time for Michigan's largest school district and could shape its direction for years to come.
Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Michigan students have fallen behind on reading and math, making education — including how schools are funded — a pivotal issue in the governor’s race.

Around Chalkbeat

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

Here’s what the Supreme Court said during oral arguments in Colorado’s Catholic preschool case

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a Colorado case over whether Catholic preschools can shut out children from LGBTQ families if they take state funding.
Election 2026: In historic vote, control of Chicago school board hangs in the balance

Election 2026: In historic vote, control of Chicago school board hangs in the balance

For the first time, all 21 members of the Chicago Board of Education are up for election. Election results are coming in after voters went to the polls to pick a school board president and a district representative.
Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Google promises to stop doing students’ homework for them

Facing a backlash to AI in schools, Google says a new Guided Learning feature will become the default on school computers. Just don’t try to turn off AI entirely.

What We’re Reading

Working together helps Michigan schools make the most of taxpayer dollars, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)

Bus fuel will cost your school district more. See just how much, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

Safe classrooms require more support for students, educators, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)

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