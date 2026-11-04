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Hi, this is Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

The election is over! Well, sort of. We don’t have final results in the Detroit Public Schools Community District race yet. But vote totals as of 2 a.m. today tell us which of the 34 candidates are leading the races for five seats. We’ll update later this morning, or whenever the final results are live. You can read Hannah’s story here.

Stay tuned also later today for a look at what Democrat Jocelyn Benson’s win in the governor’s race will mean for schools, and for a run down of who wins seats on the State Board of Education.

Also, this week we're launching our end-of-year campaign to raise $55,000 to support our reporting in 2027. I'm asking you to become a Chalkbeat member today.