Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, this is Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Micah Walker from BridgeDetroit has a story about some school safety concerns raised at a recent DPSCD board meeting. You can read more here.
We’re thankful you’re a Chalkbeat reader! This week, show your gratitude for our education reporting by becoming a Chalkbeat member. We’re only 20% of the way to our goal of raising $55,000 by Dec. 31. We’re looking for 100 donors to help unlock additional matching funds. Donate today to help get us there!
Before we get to the rest of the newsletter, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox on Monday.
Communities depend on strong schools. Strong schools depend on strong journalism. Donate any amount today so we can keep providing strong, dependable education news.
Local News
DPSCD board, parents raise school safety concerns amid reports of increased fights
Around Chalkbeat
How Brooklyn librarians are training in the science of reading to back NYC schools’ literacy shift
With a month left to decide, Pritzker says Illinois won’t join Trump’s tax credit scholarship program
Chicago school board President-elect Jessica Biggs wants the new board to hit the ground running
What We’re Reading
How will Michigan put 33,000 K-5 teachers through reading training?, Detroit News (Paywall)
After threat investigation, Royal Oak High puts employee on leave, Detroit Free Press
Program shows Lansing how to boost educational outcomes, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)
Reply
or to participate