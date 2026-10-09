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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District has 19 schools where the cost of educating students and maintaining buildings is much higher than the revenue coming into the schools. Chalkbeat asked candidates running in the Nov. 3 board election what they would do to address the small schools. Many agreed on one thing: What they would not do. You can read my story here.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Monday for Indigenous Peoples' Day, so you won't see our newsletter in your inbox. We'll be back bright and early Wednesday.

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Local News

Voter guide 2026: What Detroit school board candidates say about closing small schools

Voter guide 2026: What Detroit school board candidates say about closing small schools

Chalkbeat asked DPSCD board candidates what the district should do about 19 schools where enrollment revenue doesn’t cover operating costs.

Around Chalkbeat

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Why a good elementary school is so hard to identify

Elementary school test scores can be misleading, but growth measures have blind spots too. P.S. 307 shows why judging school quality remains difficult.
Report: Allegations that Denver school board member used antisemitic language are ‘she said, he said’

Report: Allegations that Denver school board member used antisemitic language are ‘she said, he said’

The accusations “boil down to a ‘she said, she said, he said,’” an investigator wrote of allegations that Vice President Monica Hunter used inappropriate language. She denies it.
Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

The board’s new finance committee recommended the proposed changes be approved at the board’s full Oct. 22 meeting.
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What We’re Reading

More than 8k Michigan educators complete specialized literacy training, Upper Michigan’s Source

Michigan should enforce, not erase protections for students with disabilities, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)

Michigan middle school fundraiser goes viral for hilariously direct approach, NBC Chicago

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