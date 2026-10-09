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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
The Detroit Public Schools Community District has 19 schools where the cost of educating students and maintaining buildings is much higher than the revenue coming into the schools. Chalkbeat asked candidates running in the Nov. 3 board election what they would do to address the small schools. Many agreed on one thing: What they would not do. You can read my story here.
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Local News
Voter guide 2026: What Detroit school board candidates say about closing small schools
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What We’re Reading
More than 8k Michigan educators complete specialized literacy training, Upper Michigan’s Source
Michigan should enforce, not erase protections for students with disabilities, Bridge Michigan (Opinion)