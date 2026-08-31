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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
We don’t write much about school athletics at Chalkbeat, but we do write about equity. So today’s top story, from BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker, is an interesting one. During a discussion about how much the district spends on athletics last week, the president of the board raised questions about gaps in spending between K-8 athletic teams and high school teams. You can read more about the discussion here.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
DPSCD board addresses funding gaps between sports teams
There are big funding gaps between K-8 and high school sports and between girls’ and boys’ teams, said Detroit Public Schools Community District Board President LaTrice McClendon.
Around Chalkbeat
A new Colorado report is unlikely to quiet renewed national debate about test-optional admissions
The report says the pandemic influenced its inconclusive data findings. But state experts say the policy still shows promising student impact.
NYC school board rejects $1.65 million tech deal in early setback for Mamdani
The Mamdani administration failed to win approval for a $1.65 million Oracle contract that officials say supports critical NYC school HR systems.
Why the Indianapolis teachers union opposes a proposed tax increase for city public schools
Indianapolis leaders launched a $95 million school referendum campaign. But IPS still faces $20 million in cuts even if the measure passes in the November election.
What We’re Reading
Kalkaska Public Schools: Then and Now, Northern Express
McMahon slams Whitmer for not opting Michigan into tax credit program, Detroit News (Paywall)