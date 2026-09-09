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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Denver school board will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss allegations by Board President Xóchitl Gaytán that two members violated board policy. The accusations, which both members say are false, are signs of escalating tension on the board. Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar has the story.
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Local News
Denver school board president accuses members of policy violations, including antisemitic language
Board President Xóchitl Gaytán accused two board members of multiple policy violations, which the members claim are false.
A free Commerce City program might foreshadow the demand for Workforce Pell in Colorado
The Commerce City Promise program has helped about 120 students connect to tuition-free, short-term training programs, similar to how Workforce Pell will operate.
Around Chalkbeat
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse
American 15-year-olds scored above average in science and reading amid a concerning global decline in student learning.
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
What We’re Reading
2 rural Colorado schools serving many low-income students have made gains in reading and math. Here’s how. Colorado Sun
A small kit could save a life. This Colorado nonprofit wants one in every classroom in the state, Denver7