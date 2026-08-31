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Test-optional college admissions policies took hold during the pandemic, and a new Colorado report hoped to measure the impact on students. But the inconclusive results aren’t likely to quiet some skeptics here and nationally who have asked whether universities should return to requiring tests.
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Local News
A new Colorado report is unlikely to quiet renewed national debate about test-optional admissions
The report says the pandemic influenced its inconclusive data findings. But state experts say the policy still shows promising student impact.
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What We’re Reading
Colorado school districts asking voters to OK millions in mill levy overrides this November, The Denver Post (Paywall)
As hot temperatures linger, some Colorado Springs schools operate without air conditioning, Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
Furlough days, a cost saving measure, cause strain on Thompson School District staff, Loveland Reporter Herald (Paywall)