Does special education work?

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Good morning and happy Tuesday! This is Lizzie with Chalkbeat New York.
A new study released Monday offers some of the most comprehensive and rigorous answers to the question “Does special education really work?” Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum wrote about the results of the research, which analyzed test score data from Connecticut, Indiana, and Massachusetts. The study showed that access to special education services changed students’ academic trajectories for the better.
The gains were “immediate, quite large, and sustained,” says Marcus Winters, lead author of the paper and a professor at Boston University.
Read the story here (and subscribe to Chalkbeat’s Ideas newsletter for more stories like this).
Local News
Researchers found students in special education made meaningful progress in math and reading after identification, offering fresh evidence that the services help many children.
Around Chalkbeat
King has been Chicago Public Schools’ interim CEO since last June. She faces a new set of challenges for the upcoming school year, including a projected budget shortfall.
More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
Newark’s $1.67 billion budget comes with record state aid, rising payments to charters, and more school costs
Rising costs next school year grew to $122.9 million, a gap the district was able to close by reallocating funds, district leaders said.
What We’re Reading
NYC to launch free child care for city workers with kids as young as 6 weeks, New York Daily News (Paywall)
Opinion: Mamdani needs to give make-up services to students left behind during the pandemic, City & State (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Erica S. Lee for Chalkbeat