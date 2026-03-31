Does special education work?

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Good morning and happy Tuesday! This is Lizzie with Chalkbeat New York.

A new study released Monday offers some of the most comprehensive and rigorous answers to the question “Does special education really work?” Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum wrote about the results of the research, which analyzed test score data from Connecticut, Indiana, and Massachusetts. The study showed that access to special education services changed students’ academic trajectories for the better.

The gains were “immediate, quite large, and sustained,” says Marcus Winters, lead author of the paper and a professor at Boston University.