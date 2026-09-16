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Good morning, Carly here with Chalkbeat Newark.

This week, I’m doing some research into school districts that use unified or universal enrollment systems — Newark Enrolls is an interesting case study! Our friends over in Philadelphia have such a convoluted admissions system that parents and education advocates are saying it might be time for them to consider something like what Newark has.

But that’s way easier said than done. Some of the biggest charter networks have left Newark Enrolls in favor of starting their own system and I’m left wondering if what remains can even really be called universal anymore.

Do you have thoughts about Newark’s enrollment process? Please let me know what your experience has been, and stay tuned for a story to come! Email us at [email protected]. 

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Preliminary NJ test results show math, reading struggles in grades 3-9

Preliminary NJ test results show math, reading struggles in grades 3-9

The most recent state tests changed from fixed-form tests, which give students the same questions, to adaptive tests that adjust the difficulty based on students’ answers.

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What We’re Reading

Hopeworks Helps Newark Youth Find Path Forward By Building Tech Skills, Breaking Barriers, TAPInto Newark

Parents urge NJ to mandate health insurance coverage for rare pediatric condition, New Jersey Monitor

‘False Hope’: Why NJ high schoolers aren’t ready for college, NJ Spotlight News

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