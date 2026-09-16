This week, I’m doing some research into school districts that use unified or universal enrollment systems — Newark Enrolls is an interesting case study! Our friends over in Philadelphia have such a convoluted admissions system that parents and education advocates are saying it might be time for them to consider something like what Newark has.



But that’s way easier said than done. Some of the biggest charter networks have left Newark Enrolls in favor of starting their own system and I’m left wondering if what remains can even really be called universal anymore.



Do you have thoughts about Newark’s enrollment process? Please let me know what your experience has been, and stay tuned for a story to come! Email us at [email protected].