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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including a piece from our sister bureau in Colorado about the effects of test-optional college admissions. Most public colleges and universities in Indiana have test-optional policies as well.
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Around Chalkbeat
A new Colorado report is unlikely to quiet renewed national debate about test-optional admissions
The report says the pandemic influenced its inconclusive data findings. But state experts say the policy still shows promising student impact.
As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students
To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.
NYC school board rejects $1.65 million tech deal in early setback for Mamdani
The Mamdani administration failed to win approval for a $1.65 million Oracle contract that officials say supports critical NYC school HR systems.
What We’re Reading
When parenting can draw a paycheck, Hechinger Report