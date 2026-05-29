The latest episode of P.S. Weekly explores teacher diversity in a school system in which students of color are often taught by white educators. The story features Isaiah Nicholson, a college freshman, who shares his experience in NYC Men Teach, a program that aims to bring more men of color into the city’s teacher pipeline.

And if you’re a fan of the pod, join us for a live event on June 11 with the student reporters who produce P.S. Weekly. They’ll dive into some of the most pressing issues facing the school system and explain how they reported on shrinking enrollment, school segregation, and more. You can register here.