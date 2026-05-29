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Happy Friday! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
The latest episode of P.S. Weekly explores teacher diversity in a school system in which students of color are often taught by white educators. The story features Isaiah Nicholson, a college freshman, who shares his experience in NYC Men Teach, a program that aims to bring more men of color into the city’s teacher pipeline.
And if you’re a fan of the pod, join us for a live event on June 11 with the student reporters who produce P.S. Weekly. They’ll dive into some of the most pressing issues facing the school system and explain how they reported on shrinking enrollment, school segregation, and more. You can register here.
Local News
Inside one push to diversify NYC’s teacher workforce
This episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the representation gap in NYC’s teaching workforce affects the classroom and looks at efforts to change the pipeline.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
These KIPP fifth graders are learning money management skills so they will never be a ‘brokie’
KIPP middle school students say they want to be intentional about their finances as they learn money management skills in class.
What We’re Reading
4 Questions We Must Answer Before Bringing AI Into the Classroom, EdWeek (Paywall, Opinion)
Texas School Police Pepper-Sprayed, Tackled and Tasered Students, New York Times
Thumbnail image by Sabrina DuQuesnay / The Bell.