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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
The Trump administration put out a press release in March saying that 61 boys were competing in girls sports in the Jeffco school district. But district officials say those boys weren’t athletes. They were mascots, managers, and trainers.
In a letter to the community last week, district officials said they “repeatedly and respectfully” asked the Trump administration to correct the error, but it never did. Read more from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.
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Local News
District says 61 boys the Trump administration found on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, managers
The federal education department said it found 61 boys on girls’ sports rosters in Jeffco Public Schools. The district says the boys weren’t competitors.
Voter guide: Where the 2026 Colorado Republican Party gubernatorial candidates stand on education
State Rep. Scott Bottoms, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, and CEO and author Victor Marx are competing for the Republican Party gubernatorial nomination.
Voter guide: Where the 2026 Colorado Democratic Party gubernatorial candidates stand on education
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser are competing for the Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination. Here’s where they stand on education issues.
Around Chalkbeat
Teacher merit pay in Indianapolis charter schools gets millions in new aid from philanthropies
Two philanthropies are awarding millions to schools to reward their highest-performing teachers and staff. School leaders hope it will help charters attract and retain educators.
In this fall’s Chicago school board elections, many voters may only have one candidate to choose from
The pro-school choice organization Urban Center is behind challenges to allies of the mayor or the Chicago Teachers Union.
What We’re Reading
El Paso County district sticks with Monument education agency that backed a “public Christian school,” Colorado Sun