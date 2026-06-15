District says 61 boys the Trump administration found on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, managers

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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

The Trump administration put out a press release in March saying that 61 boys were competing in girls sports in the Jeffco school district. But district officials say those boys weren’t athletes. They were mascots, managers, and trainers.

In a letter to the community last week, district officials said they “repeatedly and respectfully” asked the Trump administration to correct the error, but it never did. Read more from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar.