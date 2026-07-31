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Good morning, I’m Lori Higgins from Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Some sad news to share: Iris Taylor, an original member of the DPSCD school board and a longtime healthcare leader, died Thursday. Taylor was instrumental in the district’s creation of health hubs, as well as in efforts to return Davis Aerospace Technical High School to its former home at the city airport. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti and Board Chair LaTrice McClendon described Taylor as one whose decisions “will benefit generations of Detroit students.” You can read more here from Hannah and BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker.
Also, be sure to read this story from Hannah about second thoughts some DPSCD board members are having about plans to demolish four district schools that closed at the end of the 2025-26 school year.
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Local News
Iris Taylor, leader in Detroit healthcare and DPSCD board member, dies at 74
Iris Taylor, the Detroit Public Schools Community District board member who died Thursday, was a healthcare leader in Detroit.
Detroit school board signals desire to find alternatives to demolition for four closed buildings
Unless plans change, DPSCD is set to begin tearing down the schools in June. The board wants to hear alternative pitches.
Around Chalkbeat
How a years-long rise in teacher turnover reshaped American classrooms
A new data analysis of 21 states reveals years of high teacher turnover. Stagnant pay, difficult student behavior, and a lack of flexibility continue to drive educator attrition.
Seeking to reverse layoffs, Chicago school board approves budget, assuming more state money will come
The board voted to approve a roughly $10 billion budget that assumes more money from the state that may not materialize.
Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom staff move closer to strike
Unite Here Local 1 has demanded a fact-finding process that could eventually lead to a strike. The union wants the district to raise its members’ pay.