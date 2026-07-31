Some sad news to share: Iris Taylor, an original member of the DPSCD school board and a longtime healthcare leader, died Thursday. Taylor was instrumental in the district’s creation of health hubs, as well as in efforts to return Davis Aerospace Technical High School to its former home at the city airport. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti and Board Chair LaTrice McClendon described Taylor as one whose decisions “will benefit generations of Detroit students.” You can read more here from Hannah and BridgeDetroit’s Micah Walker.