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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Before I get to the top story, I have a reminder and a question:

Be sure to take a few minutes to complete our survey about what issues are important to you in Michigan’s race for the next governor. Your answers will help guide coverage of the race. Here’s the survey.

As many of you know, voters will decide on an operating millage for the first time in the nearly 10-year history of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Our ask of you? What questions do you have about this millage? Please share at [email protected].