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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Before I get to the top story, I have a reminder and a question:
Be sure to take a few minutes to complete our survey about what issues are important to you in Michigan’s race for the next governor. Your answers will help guide coverage of the race. Here’s the survey.
As many of you know, voters will decide on an operating millage for the first time in the nearly 10-year history of the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Our ask of you? What questions do you have about this millage? Please share at [email protected].
Finally, Hannah has all the details about a tentative contract members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers approved this week. Among the highlights, the agreement includes new bonuses to attendance agents, career and technical education teachers, and staff certified to teach English language learners. The Detroit school board still needs to approve the contract.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Detroit teachers’ union approves tentative 2-year contract with school district
Under the new agreement, DPSCD would have to try to keep staff in the same neighborhood if their schools close or merge, a copy of the proposal shows.
How should Michigan’s next governor improve education? We want to hear from you.
Five major-party candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election in Michigan. Share your thoughts on how the next governor can improve schools and education.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department officials deny doing an end run around Congress
A sweeping Education Department reorganization that parcels out key functions should be viewed like a pilot program and will benefit students, top agency officials told Chalkbeat.
Does teacher merit pay work? Programs in South Carolina and Texas show results
Merit pay remains controversial among teachers, but new research suggests some programs can boost student outcomes when backed by new resources.
Most kindergartners who start school behind never reach proficiency: study
Just 1 in 10 kindergarteners in the bottom fifth of their class reach proficiency by third grade, a new analysis finds.
Delays in ramping up work on Chicago’s Black Student Success Plan frustrate some advocates
Chicago Public Schools has sued the Trump administration over withholding federal dollars because of its refusal to scrap its initiative to improve outcomes for its Black students. Officials say they are moving ahead with the plan, but it has been slow-going.